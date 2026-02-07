Kota, February 7: At least 20 people, including students, are feared trapped after a building collapsed in the Jawahar Nagar area of Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday, officials said. Two people have been rescued from the debris in critical condition and were rushed to the Kota Medical College Hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary information, the collapsed structure housed several restaurants and was located in a busy locality, heightening fears that many people may have been inside when the incident occurred. However, the exact number of those trapped is yet to be officially confirmed. Uttar Pradesh: 3-Storey Building Collapses on Poclain Machine During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Banda, Driver Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Kota Building Collapse: Rescue Ops Underway

राजस्थान | कोटा में 3 मंजिला बिल्डिंग अचानक ढह गई। इसमें रेस्टोरेंट चल रहा था। मलबे से 5 लोग निकालकर अस्पताल भेजे गए। कई और लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका, बचाव–राहत कार्य जारी। इस बिल्डिंग के पीछे कई दिन से ड्रिल–हैमर मशीनें चल रही थीं, इस वजह से पूरी बिल्डिंग में वाइब्रेशन था। pic.twitter.com/8VnEOUTbhh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 7, 2026

Police teams reached the spot soon after the collapse and cordoned off the area to manage crowds and ensure smooth rescue operations. Ambulances, fire brigade personnel, and disaster response teams were immediately pressed into service. Faridabad Building Collapse: 3-Storey Under-Construction Building Collapses in Haryana's Harfla Area (Watch Video).

Rescue work is currently underway, with teams carefully removing debris to locate survivors. Heavy machinery is being used, but officials said extra caution is being exercised to prevent further injuries to those trapped under the rubble.

The cause of the building collapse is not yet known. Authorities said a detailed investigation will be conducted after the rescue operation is completed. Meanwhile, residents have been advised to avoid the area as emergency operations continue.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

