An under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat today, March 11. As per news agency ANI, the under-construction building collapsed in Nadiad, Kheda. Soon after the incident came to light, the local authorities were alerted. A rescue operation is underway. The police and administration are also present at the spot. Building Collapse in Gujarat: Worker Rescued after Portion of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Morbi; BJP MLA Calls for Action (Watch Video).

Under-Construction Building Collapses

#WATCH | Gujarat: An under-construction building collapsed in Nadiad, Kheda. Rescue operation is underway. Police and administration present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/HsTmYF8yrm — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)