Islamabad, April 3: Pakistan's former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the Federal Cabinet has been dissolved, but Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the Constitution, Dunya News reported. Hussain however did not give any further details.

Earlier on Sunday, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the much-anticipated no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister saying it was in contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution. Pakistan Political Crisis: President Arif Alvi Dissolves National Assembly On Proposal of Imran Khan, Elections in 90 Days.

In a televised address just minutes after the dismissal, Khan announced that he had advised the President Alvi to dissolve all Assemblies, paving the way for snap elections. The President, heeding to the proposal, dissolved the NA and according to sources, elections will be held within a period of 90 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2022 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).