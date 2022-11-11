Lahore, November 11: In view of security concerns for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, a security wall has been constructed outside his Lahore residence, a media report said.

According to Express Tribune, security was enhanced outside the former Prime Minister's residence in Lahore's Zaman Park area after a security alert was issued by the Special Branch. Check-posts have also been set up at the entry and exit points of Zaman Park, while more security cameras have been installed to ensure safety, the report said. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Huge Blunder, Asks Imran Khan To Conduct His ‘Post-Mortem’ To Confirm How Many Bullets He Received; Netizens Left in Splits (Watch Video).

A special desk has also been set up to keep a record of people visiting the former premier's residence. Authorities have posted women police officers for checking at the entry points. Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Lahore, Ghulam Muhammad Dogar, visited Zaman Park and reviewed the security arrangements.

Advisor to Punjab's Chief Minister on home affairs, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, also reached Zaman Park and said that according to the latest reports, the PTI chief is facing security threats for which his security is being increased. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Suspect, Who Opened Fire at Former Pakistan PM’s Long March, Shot Dead.

Cheema added that federal government agencies were not included in the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the Wazirabad attack on Khan because the latter has doubts about their heads.

President Arif Alvi is expected to arrive at Zaman Park on Friday to meet the PTI chief, Express Tribune reported. The letter written by Khan to the President is expected to be considered during the meeting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2022 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).