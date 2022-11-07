Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made huge blunder on Monday while speaking on Imran Khan's assassination attempt. The Pakistan PM asked Imran Khan to conduct post-mortem to confirm how many bullets he received in the assassination attempt on him during the long march in Pakistan's Wazirabad. Imran Khan claimed that he was injured with four bullets in his legs in the assassination attempt. Netizens are also taking dig at the Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's statement. A Twitter said that this whole country is a comedy show. Also Read | Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Former Pakistan PM Sustains Bullet Injury at PTI’s Haqeeqi Long March (Watch Video).

Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Asks Imran Khan To Conduct His ‘Post-Mortem’

Twitter User Says Pakistan is a Comedy Show After PM Shebaz Sharif's Blunder

"Imran Khan ko goliya lagi to Post-mortem kyu nahi hua?" says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif. This whole country is a comedy show😊😃 pic.twitter.com/T4xLR3lIZb — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)