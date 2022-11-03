On Thursday, Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister sustained bullet injury when unidentified assailants opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province. According to reports, the suspect who attacked Imran Khan has been shot dead. Reportedly, Khan was shot in the leg, but he is not critical. The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab. Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. Police shifted him to a bullet proof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack. Imran Khan Shot in Leg in Firing at His Container During Long March, Moved to Lahore; One Person Killed.

Imran Khan Attacker Shot Dead

BREAKING: Suspect in attack on Imran Khan has been shot dead — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 3, 2022

