Quetta, October 16: At least six Baloch civilians, including children, were killed in an aerial bombardment by the Pakistani Army in the Zehri region of Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Thursday. The horrific incident comes amid a mounting human rights crisis in Zehri following weeks of Pakistani military operations that have left several people killed and injured.

Sharing a heart-wrenching video on its social media platform, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department expressed outrage as a grieving elder recounted how the Pakistani airstrike wiped out his entire family, including four children and two adults. "This brutal act is yet another example of the systematic violence inflicted upon the Baloch people. Such deliberate targetting of civilians constitutes a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law," the rights body stated. Pakistan Under Fire as Quetta Burials Expose Grim Reality in Balochistan.

According to Paank, between October 5 and 10, several residents of Zehri were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army during a large-scale military operation. The victims were identified as Mohamed Bakhsh Meraji, Qadir Bakhsh Meraji, Ali Hasan Pandrani and Rahmatullah Meraji. Earlier, on October 5, another Baloch civilian, Rauf Jatak, was abducted by Pakistani security forces from Zehri. "The operation was accompanied by an internet shutdown and road blockades, while unconfirmed reports indicate that many individuals were taken to undisclosed locations," Paank stated.

Citing local sources, another human rights organisation, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said that there has been a surge in drone strikes, violence and enforced disappearances as Pakistani military operations continue in Zehri, with all entry and exit routes to the region completely sealed off. "A full curfew has been imposed, restricting the movement of residents. A video circulating on social media shows that Zehri Bazaar is completely deserted and closed, while military personnel can be seen patrolling the area with tanks and heavy weaponry," the BVJ stated. Pakistan Silences Baloch Voices: Mahrang Baloch's Jail Trial Exposes Fear of Accountability.

"Local residents allege that serious human rights violations are taking place during the military operations. They claim that Pakistani forces have disregarded all laws of war and human rights standards in the area," it added. The rights body urged international human rights organisations to pay urgent attention to the worsening situation in Zehri, taking effective action to protect the lives of thousands of people trapped under Pakistani military siege.

