A group of five to six Indian tourists caused outrage at Pattaya Beach, Thailand, by openly urinating into the sea on January 16, 2025. The incident, captured discreetly by a local Thai tourist, occurred in the early morning hours and shocked other beachgoers. The group displayed no signs of embarrassment as they relieved themselves in public, later regrouping to chat before dispersing along the beach. The footage has since sparked criticism, highlighting concerns about maintaining decorum at popular tourist destinations. As of now, it is unclear whether Thai authorities will take any formal action against the individuals involved. Foreign Female Tourist Trolls ‘Annoying’ Indian Man Hard After Facing Harassment on Her First Train Journey in India, Calls Him ‘D*ckHead’ in Viral Video (Watch).

Indian Tourists Shock Beachgoers by Urinating in Pattaya Sea

