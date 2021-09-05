Accourding to the Morning Consult Political Intelligence report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an approval rating of 70 per cent, which is the highest among 13 global leaders.

PM Modi's approval rating has gone up in the recent two months as, in June, PM Modi's approval rating was 66%. You can check the graph here to compare ratings for all world leaders.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb Modi: 70% López Obrador: 64% Draghi: 63% Merkel: 52% Biden: 48% Morrison: 48% Trudeau: 45% Johnson: 41% Bolsonaro: 39% Moon: 38% Sánchez: 35% Macron: 34% Suga: 25% *Updated 9/2/21 pic.twitter.com/oMhOH3GLqY — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) September 4, 2021

