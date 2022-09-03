Houston, Sep 3: The bodies of eight migrants were recovered from the Rio Grande, the border river between Mexico and the US state of Texas, after dozens of them were swept downriver, authorities said.

As many as 37 others have been rescued from the river near Eagle Pass of Texas, according to a statement issued on Friday from the US Customs and Border Protection. Racism in UK: 41 Percent of Black and Minority Workers Suffer Racism at Work, Says Study.

Six bodies were recovered by US Border Patrol agents, and two others by Mexican teams, said the statement.

Days of heavy rain in the region had resulted in swift currents in the Rio Grande, local media reported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2022 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).