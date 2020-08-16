New York, August 16: Robert Trump, the younger brother of US President Donald Trump, has died at a New York hospital. He was 71. In a statement, Donald Trump announced the demise of Robert Trump who had been admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. Robert, who had been sick for several months, worked as a real estate developer and executive for the Trump Organization.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," he said in a statement. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," President Trump said. Robert was the youngest of five children by Fred and Mary Anne Trump, along with Donald Trump, Fred Trump Jr., Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau.

Robert was married to Ann Marie Pallan in March, according to the New York Post. He filed for divorce from his first wife, Blaine, in 2007. The two were married for 23 years. He had no children, but he helped raise Christopher Hollister Trump-Retchin, the son of Blaine.

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's lawyer, was among the first to pay tribute to Robert. He tweeted: "Robert Trump has a big heart. As a former Mayor I know how much he did to help New Yorkers in need. We have lost a really good man. My love, prayers and condolences to the #Trump family (sic)."

