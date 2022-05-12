Amid the growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Siemens will exit the Russian market as a result of the Ukraine war. According to reports, the company has already started proceedings to wind down its industrial operations and all industrial business activities in Russia. "We condemn the invasion of Ukraine and stand with the international community in calling for peace," a tweet by Siemens read.

BREAKING: Siemens to exit the Russian market as a result of the Ukraine war — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 12, 2022

We will exit Russia with an orderly ramp down of activities, focusing on supporting our employees. We condemn the invasion of Ukraine and stand with the international community in calling for peace. — Siemens (@Siemens) May 12, 2022

