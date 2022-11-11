Canberra, Nov 11: Sai Rohit Paladugu, a 27 year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, died on the spot after his car crashed into a tree in Australia's Victoria state, media reports said.

Paladugu, who came to Australia in 2017 to pursue higher studies, was a resident of Polakala Yellampally village in Chittoor district, the Herald Sun reported. Rahul Ligma, Prankster Who Pretended To Be Fired Twitter Staff, Now Poses As Laid-Off FTX Employee (Watch Video).

Victoria police believe the car was travelling north on the Goulburn Valley Highway on November 3 when it left the road and struck a tree near the Hume Freeway interchange.

They are still investigating and are yet to determine what time the collision occurred.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers, or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au, the NCR Review reported.

Friends said Paladugu was also working to help his mother and to pay off the education loan taken to come to Australia. Meta Layoffs: Sob Stories of Indians Hit by Job Cuts Out As They Begin Search for Employment on LinkedIn.

His father had already passed, and he was the sole bread earner.

To support his family, more than $65,000 have been raised through a fundraiser, which is being carried out by Telugu Association Of Australia, SBS Tamil reported.