Abu Dhabi, December 09: Saudi Arabia has quietly expanded access to alcohol, allowing non-Muslim foreign residents earning at least 50,000 riyals (about USD 13,300 or INR 12,00,000 ) a month to purchase liquor. This marks a major shift in a country where alcohol has been banned since 1952.

According to reports from Bloomberg and AFP, eligible residents can now enter the kingdom’s only licensed liquor store in Riyadh by presenting a salary certificate. The shop, which opened last year for diplomats, later extended entry to premium residency holders and has now widened access to higher-earning non-Muslim expats. Saudi Arabia To Build World's First 'Sky Stadium' for 2034 FIFA World Cup; NEOM Stadium To Stand 350 Meters Above the Ground (Watch Video).

Saudi Arabia Lets Non-Muslim Foreigners With INR 12 Lakh Monthly Salary Buy Alcohol

Several expatriates told AFP they were surprised to find themselves able to buy alcohol, with demand reportedly surging. More than 12,500 premium visa holders have already made purchases from the store, and additional outlets are said to be planned for Jeddah and Dhahran by 2026. Cristiano Ronaldo and His Family Not Safe in Saudi Arabia? Police Take Action After Georgina Rodriguez Raises Concern: Report.

The change comes as Saudi Arabia pushes to attract skilled foreign workers, boost tourism, and diversify its economy ahead of hosting the 2034 men’s World Cup. However, the move remains sensitive in the deeply conservative kingdom. There has been no official announcement, no coverage in local media, and no public comment from senior religious authorities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg and AFP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2025 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).