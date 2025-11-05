Paris, November 5: Amid the French government’s threat to ban Shein from the country, the global online retail giant has announced a worldwide ban on the sale of all sex dolls after facing outrage over listings depicting "childlike" products. The controversy erupted after the Directorate General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) flagged the dolls’ descriptions as suggestive of child pornography. Facing mounting criticism, Shein swiftly removed all listings and suspended its adult products category.

According to a BBC report, Shein confirmed that it had permanently banned all seller accounts linked to illegal or non-compliant sex doll products and had strengthened its internal safeguards to prevent similar issues in the future. The company said it had expanded its keyword blacklist and implemented stricter global monitoring to stop sellers from bypassing product listing rules. Shein also emphasised that the controversial listings came from third-party marketplace sellers, not directly from the company itself, but acknowledged its responsibility to ensure compliance across its platform. Shein ‘Childlike Sex Dolls’ Controversy: France Government Threatens To Ban Chinese Fast Fashion Giant’s Website Over Sale of ‘Pedopornographic’ Dolls, Launches Criminal Probe.

Executive Chairman Donald Tang issued a statement reiterating the company’s zero-tolerance stance on exploitation, stating, "The fight against child exploitation is non-negotiable for Shein. We are tracing the source and will take swift, decisive action against those responsible." French prosecutors confirmed receiving reports from the DGCCRF about Shein and several other online retailers, including AliExpress, Temu, and Wish, over similar listings. The case has been referred to OFMIN, France’s agency tasked with preventing violence against minors, which has opened an investigation into the matter. Shein Accused of Selling ‘Childlike Sex Dolls’ on Website in France, Removes Product After DGCCRF Reports Chinese Retailer to Prosecutors Ahead of Paris Store Launch.

The scandal emerged just days before Shein was set to open its first permanent store in Paris, intensifying scrutiny on the brand. France’s finance minister warned that the retailer could face a ban if it continued to host such listings. Protesters were seen outside the BHV department store near Paris City Hall, where the store is expected to launch. The company, already under fire for its environmental footprint and labour practices, now faces mounting pressure to rebuild public trust while tightening ethical standards across its global operations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).