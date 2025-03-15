Mumbai, March 15: America's multinational coffee company Starbucks has been ordered to pay USD 50 million (INR 434.78 crore) to a California-based delivery driver who suffered severe burns after a hot beverage spilled on him. The alleged incident occurred on February 8, 2020, when the victim, identified as Michael Garcia, picked up an order at the drive-through in Los Angeles.

It is reported that Garcia suffered severe burns, disfigurement, and debilitating nerve damage to his genitals when one of the hot drinks spilled onto his lap due to an improperly secured lid. The lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court in 2020 after the incident. As per the court filings, the coffee giant had failed to properly secure one of the hot drinks in the beverage carrier, which led to the accident and resulted in Garcia sustaining burn injuries. Starbucks Layoffs To Affect 1,100 Corporate Employees Globally as US-Based Coffee Company Welcomes New Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol to Streamline Operations.

As per reports, Garcia's damages included physical pain, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation, inconvenience, grief, disfigurement, physical impairment, anxiety and emotional distress. Michael Parker, Garcia's attorney said that his client was handed a drink carrier containing three beverages. However, one of the hot drinks was not placed securely, which led to its fall and then spilling onto Garcia's lap.

The jury has ruled in favour of Garcia, who is all set to receive compensation for the severe burns and permanent injuries he sustained. Responding to the ruling, Starbucks expressed disagreement and also announced plans to appeal. "We sympathize with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury’s decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive," Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said. Starbucks Menu Revamp: America’s Multinational Coffee Company To Remove These 13 Drinks From March 4; Check List of Beverages To Be Axed.

The development comes after Starbucks last month said that it will be cutting over 1,000 corporate jobs. Back then, the coffee giant said that the move was aimed at increasing efficiency and enacting changes to revitalise the company.

