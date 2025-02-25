America's multinational coffee company Starbucks recently said that it is making significant changes to its menu this spring by removing 13 drinks. The move is said to be part of an effort to streamline operations. The coffee giant said that the menu cuts, which will come into effect on March 4, will eliminate hot and cold beverages, including several blended Frappuccino varieties. Speaking to Today.com, Starbucks said, "As part of our plan to get back to Starbucks, we’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence." The company also said that the said changes will help reduce wait times and improve quality and consistency while allowing future innovation. The 13 drinks which will be removed from Starbucks' menu next month include Espresso Frappuccino, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Chai Crème Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Creme Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Creme Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Creme Frappuccino, White Chocolate Creme Frappuccino, White Hot Chocolate, Iced Matcha Lemonade, Honey Almond Milk Flat White and Royal English Breakfast Latte. Starbucks Layoffs: America's Multinational Coffee Company To Cut 1,100 Corporate Jobs Globally, Says Report.

