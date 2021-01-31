Washington, Jan 31: Stephen Lynch, a Democratic lawmaker from Massachusetts, has tested positive for Covid-19 after he was vaccinated against the virus earlier this month, the media reported.

In a report published on Saturday, The Hill news website said that Lynch had received a second dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine and has tested negative before attending the inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden on January 20.

"This afternoon US Representative Stephen F. Lynch received a positive test result for Covid-19 after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Molly Rose Tarpey, a spokesperson for the lawmaker, said in a statement on Saturday.

Tarpey said that Lynch plans to isolate and will vote by proxy over the coming week, the news outlet reported.

He remains asymptomatic.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it takes "a few weeks" for the body to build immunity after vaccination.

This means that a person could be exposed just before or right after the jab and still get infected.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).