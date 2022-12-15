Mumbai, December 15: In an unfortunate incident, three more kids died of Strep A in United Kingdom's growing outbreak. The news of three kids dying comes after six children died due to an invasive condition caused by Strep A. As per reports, the whole of England has been witnessing a growing outbreak of bacterial disease called group A Streptococcus which is also known as Strep A.

According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, the viral bacterial infection has killed over 70 people including 16 children in England. The report also claims that an alarm was raised by ministers regarding the shortage of penicillin in order to treat the spike in cases among young children.

As per the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) figures, about 16 children in England have died with the infection, up from 13 last week. Meanwhile, three child deaths were recorded in Belfast and Wales, thereby taking the UK total to 19. Reportedly, Strep A - a bacterial infection causes many other infection including scarlet fever, strep throat and the skin infection impetigo.

Besides, Group A strep bacterial infection can also cause many different infections which could range from minor illnesses to deadly diseases. A report in the Daily Mail said that pharmacists across the country will only be able to prescribe alternative antibiotics under Serious Shortage Protocols which has been introduced by the Government.

Amid the growing outbreak, the Department of Health has acknowledge that there has been a demand for penicillin as cases surge due to the Strep A outbreak. In an official statement, the UK Health Security Agency said, "Sadly, so far this season there have been 74 deaths across all age groups in England."

What Is Strep A?

Strep A is a bacterial infection which is a short form for Group A Streptococcus. The Group A Strep infection spreads through coughs, sneezes and skin contact, including open wounds. The Strep A becomes deadly when it passes human's natural defence systems and grows in unusual areas, which includes blood or organs. It is also known as invasive Strep A.

