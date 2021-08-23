Kabul, Aug 23: Public uprising forces have evicted Taliban fighters from three districts in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, but the insurgents managed to recapture one of them, local media reported.

The anti-Taliban fighters seized Pul-e-Hisar, Deh Salah and Banu districts on August 20, but the Taliban recaptured Banu on August 21, and fighting is underway to re-take two more districts, Xinhua news agency quoted TOLO News as saying on Sunday.

After gaining control of the capital Kabul on August 15, the Taliban fighters captured the said districts and thus completed its rule over Baghlan province.

This is the first uprising against the Taliban since Kabul was captured by the group.

Taliban fighters have already strengthened its rule over the country's 33 out of 34 provinces.

Panjshir is the only province that has remained out of Taliban's grip, where Ahmad Massoud, the son of former anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, has challenged the Taliban rule over the country

