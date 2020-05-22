Texas Shooting: US Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Locked Down After Unidentified Person Opens Fire, Shooter Neutralised

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Washington, May 22: A US Navy base in Texas went on lockdown Thursday after shots were fired by an unidentified person, but no injuries were reported, the Navy said.

Security forces at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, where both US and foreign military personnel undergo flight training, responded to an "active shooter" at about 6:15 am local time, said Fifi Kieschnick, a spokesperson for the base. "The shooter has been neutralized," she said.

One service member originally reported as injured "is okay," she said, but the base remained on lockdown two hours after the incident. It came five months after a Saudi air force student with al-Qaeda ties opened fire at a US Navy air base in Florida, killing three US sailors and injuring eight others. Texas Shooting: Gunman Hijacks Postal Vehicle, Goes on Rampage in Odessa; Five Including Shooter Killed.

On Monday US law enforcement officials said the Florida shooter had radicalized at least five years ago and planned to undertake an attack before he arrived in the United States for military training.

Since then tougher rules have been set to prevent the thousands of foreign military trainees in the United States each year from accessing firearms, and to conduct more thorough background checks on them.