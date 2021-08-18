London, August 18: Britain reported another 170 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest number of fatalities recorded in one day since March 12, according to official figures released Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 131,149. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another 26,852 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,322,241. The latest data came as Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for the 12 to 17-year-olds. New COVID-19 Variant B.1.621 Found in UK With 16 Confirmed Cases; All You Need To Know About the New Strain of Coronavirus.

"I am pleased to confirm that the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna has now been authorized in 12-17 year olds. The vaccine is safe and effective in this age group," said June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive in a statement. "It is for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) to advise on whether this age group should be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna as part of the deployment program," said Raine.

Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have received a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 77 percent have had the second jab, according to the latest figures.

