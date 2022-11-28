In an unfortunate incident, a student, identified as Anand Sharma, studying at Dibrugarh University in Assam jumped off from his two-storeyed hostel building to save himself from the alleged ragging done by the seniors. Police have detained four students in connection with the matter. The detained students have been identified as Paranjit Baruah, Niranjan Thakur, and Simanta Hazarika. They were detained from the PNGB Hostel. Ragging in Odisha University: Engineering Student Alleges Torture by Seniors in Hostel, Case Filed

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE | Assam: Complaint was filed by parents of Dibrugarh University student, Anand Sharma, pertaining to ragging by five people in a hostel there. Accused Niranjan Thakur was arrested while 3 others were detained. Condition of the injured victim is stable: Dibrugarh SP — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

