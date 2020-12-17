Washington, December 17: A US health worker experienced severe allergic reactions minutes after getting a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19. He is admitted at the Bartlett Regional Hospital, Juneau and is being monitored. The public health authorities have however said that the health worker is now stable, as per a report by Reuters. But the US Food and Drug Administration has said that most Americans with allergies should be safe to receive the vaccine. "The symptoms in the middle-aged patient resolved after being administered with allergy treatment epinephrine," said Lindy Jones, the director of emergency department at the hospital. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects: Canada Warns Allergic People Against Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine.

US regulator had earlier cautioned that people who have previously had allergic reactions to vaccines or ingredients used in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine should avoid getting the shot. However, this US health worker reportedly did not have any history of allergic reactions. Vaccine manufacturer Pfizer has said that the vaccine comes with a clear warning that appropriate medical treatment and supervision should always be readily available in case of anaphylaxis. World News | U.S. Regulators Post Positive Review of Pfizer Vaccine Data.

The US began administering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Monday. Initially health workers and nursing home residents would receive the vaccine shot. Ex-FDA Chief Scientist Jesse Goodman called the allergic reaction concerning but said that more information must be known in order to better understand the risks. "What we need to know is what the denominator is - how many doses have been given? Is this going to be something that's going to be seen at a higher incidence with this vaccine than with others?" Goodman told Reuters.

In a similar case, two people in Britain reportedly had suffered adverse reaction after taking the vaccine's shot on last week. Britain's medical regulator had said that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to a medicine or food, should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

