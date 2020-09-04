Washington, September 4: US President Donald Trump urged residents in North Carolina to try to vote twice in the November 3 election, once by mail and once in person, igniting a furore for appearing to urge a potential act of voter fraud.

After Trump‘s remark, Facebook said it would remove his videos of making such remarks, reported Politico. A spokesperson from the company quoted in the report said that the video “violates our policies prohibiting voter fraud” and that the content will be taken down “unless it is shared to correct the record.” US Presidential Elections 2020 Opinion Poll: Donald Trump Backed by 48% Voters, Will Defeat Joe Biden, Predicts DI Survey.

Similarly, Twitter also warning labels on two Trump’s tweets that urged supporters to attempt to vote twice in the November election, said the report.

Trump said in an interview on Wednesday with WECT-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina."Let them send it in and let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote" in person. In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, Trump again urged his supporters to vote early by mail and then follow up by attempting to vote in person.

Trump has repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that mail-in voting - expanded by some states because of the coronavirus pandemic - would increase fraud and disrupt the November election, although experts say voter fraud of any kind is extremely rare in the United States.

