Washington, September 1: Following a spree of surveys predicting a rout for US President Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, at least one credible surveyor has thrown the weight behind his second term presidential bid. The Democratic Institute (DI), which holds the record of making an accurate prediction for 2016 US elections and Brexit referendum, has now predicted Trump to remain in the White House following the November 3 polls. US Presidential Elections 2020: 75% of Top Executives See Joe Biden Defeating Donald Trump, Reveals Survey.

According to the DI-Sunday Express poll findings, a total of 48 percent of American voters are expected to back the incumbent President. On the other hand, Joe Biden is expected to win 45 percent of the popular vote.

What makes the prospects look worse for Biden, as per the DI survey, is the deficiency in his popularity vis-a-vis Trump in the key swing states. In the eight provinces which fall under this category, Trump has the backing of 49 percent voters, claimed the opinion poll. On the contrary, it predicts that 42 percent are in favour of electing Biden. The remainder among the electorate are expected to go in favour of the Green Party candidate or other independents.

The seven-percentage point lead over Biden, if it turns out to be accurate, will seal a victory for Trump in the presidential battle. The Democratic Party, in the early surveys, was stated to be suffering from disenchantment from a section of grassroot workers in the region who were backing the nomination bid of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

In the 2016 elections as well, Trump's solid performance in the swing states of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin ensured his victory against Hillary Clinton despite losing the popular vote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).