Washington, January 11: According to new data released on Friday, there were 140,000 job losses in December, signalling that the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is deep. According to reports, what was more shocking is that women accounted for all the job losses, losing 156,000 jobs, while men gained 16,000.

The US economy lost jobs last month for the first time since April as rising coronavirus cases took a toll. According to a BBC report, restaurants and bars led the payroll declines, amid new restrictions in some places and cold weather killed the enthusiasm for outdoor dining. New York to Open Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites From Monday As Coronavirus Continues to Batter US.

The figures were the latest sign that the fragile economic recovery from the pandemic remains at risk. The White House task force for coronavirus warned of a USA variant of COVID-19 that could be fuelling the already aggressive spread of the virus. The US continues to be one of the worst affected in the coronavirus pandemic, with no signs of any improvement.

