North Carolina, October 16: US President Donald Trump on Thursday admitted he is not the most famous person in the world. Instead, Donald Trump said, Jesus Christ is the most famous person in the world. The US President made the remark about Jesus Christ while addressing a campaign rally at Greenville in North Carolina. The video of Trump's remark is widely circulated on social media. After 'Happy Good Friday', Donald Trump Now Tweets 'Happy Easter' as Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 20,000 in USA.

"Someone said to me the other day, 'you're the most famous person in the world by far.' I said, 'no, I'm not'... they said, 'who's more famous?' I said, 'Jesus Christ'," Trump said, prompting cheers from the audience. He said he is "not taking any chances", adding, "I'm not having any arguments — Jesus Christ!". "And let me look up and I'll say it's not even close", Trump further said, as he looked to the sky. Donald Trump & Joe Biden Town Hall Highlights: Trump Says 'I Have Done a Great Job' When Asked Why Should People Vote For Him, Biden Lays Out Policies Ahead of US Presidential Election 2020.

Donald Trump Says Jesus Christ is the Most Famous Person in the World:

Donald Trump: Jesus Christ is the most famous person in the world! @realDonaldTrump #CatholicsforTrump pic.twitter.com/uJH5z3jAnR — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) October 15, 2020

Trump has a history of promoting himself as an ardent follower of Christianity. Recently, his third child Eric Trump praised his father for "saving Christianity" from Democrats. "He's protected the Second Amendment, he's literally saved Christianity. I mean there's a full-out war on faith in this country by the other side. I mean, the Democratic Party, the far-left has become the party of the atheist," Eric said during a radio interview.

During an interview, Trump claimed the Bible is his favourite book. When the interviewer asked about his favourite verse from the Bible, Trump evaded the question, saying: "I wouldn't want to get into it because to me that's very personal. When I talk about the Bible, it's very personal."

