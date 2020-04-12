After 'Happy Good Friday', Donald Trump Now Tweets 'Happy Easter' as Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 20,000 in USA

US President Donald Trump. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Washington DC, April 12: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday wished people of his country on the occasion of Easter. Donald Trump took to Twitter to extend his warm wishes on the auspicious occasion. He tweeted, “HAPPY EASTER!”. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The US President extended Easter wishes on the day when the coronavirus death toll crossed 20,000 in the US. Happy Easter 2020 Greetings & HD Images: GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Quotes, SMS and Wishes to Send on Resurrection Sunday.

Trumps's Easter wishes came days after he committed a blunder by greeting his countrymen on Good Friday – the day when Jesus Christ was crucified.On Friday, Trump drew flak of Twitterati or wishing "Happy Good Friday". Good Friday is considered as a day of mourning. On the occasion, Christians do not wish each other. Trump's tweet drew criticism from netizens, with some of them even accusing him of fraudulently boasting about his religious credentials. The President was schooled on social media, with an array of users asking him to learn the basics about Christianity.

Here's the tweet by Donald Trump:

HAPPY EASTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

According to the Bible, Jesus was beaten and was crucified on Calvary mountain in 33 AD. The day is observed as Good Friday which is a part of Holy Week. As per Christian beliefs, on the third day, Jesus rose from the dead, which is celebrated as Easter. People visit churches and attend special sermons.