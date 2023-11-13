New Jersey, November 13: A Princeton professor and animal rights activist called sexual intercourse with animals “thought-provoking” and encouraged people to read about sex with animals sparking outrage.

Peter Singer is a professor of bioethics at the University Center for Human Values and has written multiple books including “Why Vegan? Eating Ethically” and “Animal Liberation Now.” Singer tweeted a journal article titled “Zoophilia Is Morally Permissible,” which he called “thought-provoking” and said “challenges one of society’s strongest taboos.” Bestiality Horror in US: Woman Caught Having Sex With Pet Dog by Ex-Boyfriend in Michigan, Calls Canine 'Good Boy' in Viral Clip; Charged With Animal Abuse.

Another thought-provoking article is "Zoophilia Is Morally Permissible" by Fira Bensto (pseudonym), which is just out in the current issue of @JConIdeas. This piece challenges one of society's strongest taboos and argues for the moral permissibility of some forms of sexual… pic.twitter.com/32fIaJEJ1J — Peter Singer (@PeterSinger) November 9, 2023

"This article offers a controversial perspective that calls for a serious and open discussion on animal ethics and sex ethics,” he further wrote on X encouraging users to "read and ponder" the study promoting sex with animals, reported New York Post.

However, rather than 'read and ponder' like Singer suggested, many social media users have flocked to the post in horror, condemning the professor's reading suggestion. From Ahmed Shahi to Mahesh, Why Humans Rape Animals, Know Everything about Zoophilia and Bestiality and Psyche Behind the Heinous Crime.

A user wrote, "There is nothing to ponder. People (almost always men) who rape and sexually molest animals should be in jail and on the sex offender register. Sex with someone who can't consent is rape. Next!"

“Someone should probably check your hard drive,” a second critic sneered.

“Not every barrier needs to be broken down. Not every norm needs to be questioned,” another detractor declared. Singer has since responded to the backlash over his reading recommendation

