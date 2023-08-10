Mumbai, August 10: A woman in the United States was recently arrested and charged after she was caught performing sexual acts on her dog in Michigan. The Michigan resident was reportedly caught by her ex-boyfriend while she allegedly performed sex acts with her dog. The accused identified as Brittany McClure was caught red-handed by her ex-boyfriend, who saw her act on video surveillance footage from home.

Notably, McClure has been charged with sodomy and animal abuse for her alleged acts with the dog. According to a report in Fox News, the incident came to light when Brittany McClure was arrested this week on suspicion of sodomy and animal abuse. The accused is said to have committed the heinous act on the couple's pet dog Max. Bestiality in US: Woman Arrested for Having Sex With Dog, Possessing Child Porn in Alabama.

"In that video, it shows defendant Brittany McClure lying on the living room floor on a mattress with a blanket. She opens the blanket and calls the dog over," Taylor police Office Collop told the court. The police also said that she is heard telling Max "good boy" in the alleged video. Reportedly, McClure was charged after her ex-boyfriend turned her in after he caught her having sexual acts with their dog.

The entire incident was caught on cameras set up in the living room of their home in Michigan, US. "(It was) plain as day: his ex-girlfriend performing fellatio on their dog named Max and her attempts to get Max to reciprocate," police Lt. Frank Canning said. Lt Frank also said that he is unsure if any kind of justification could justify the heinous acts by Brittany McClure. He also said that the accused confessed to performing sexual acts on her pet dog Max. Dog Raped in US: Indiana Man Has Sex With Family Dog, Threatens Mother After She Catches Him; Charged With Bestiality and Intimidation.

While the pet dog has not been hurt, cops said that the canine was looked after by her ex-boyfriend. In her defence, the accused told investigators the sexual act with her pet dog took place only once. Meanwhile, the court ordered Brittany McClure to not have any contact with animals. Although she has been charged with sodomy and animal abuse, McClure wasn't listed as an inmate in the Wayne County jail.

