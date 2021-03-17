Georgia, March 17: In a horrific incident, at least eight people, including at least four women, have been shot dead at three massage parlours in the Georgia area in Atlanta, a report by Reuters said. Many of the one killed include women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. Soon after the incident, a 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a search operation. A report by the Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper, people were shot at a day spa in Cherokee County, Georgia, about 100 miles from Atlanta. US Shooting: 3 Dead, 3 Injured After Unidentified Gunman Opens Fire at Bowling Alley in Illinois.

As the investigation into the incident began, the cops said that a man suspected in the Acworth shooting was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business minutes before the shooting. Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

According to reports, the Atlanta police officers, who were responding to a call of a robbery at one spa found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Rodney Bryant, Atlanta Police Chief said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street. He said all four victims were female, and “It appears that they may be Asian.”

Prior to this, five people were shot at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 08:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).