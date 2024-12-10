In tragic news, a Thai folk singer named Chayada Prao-hom passed away on Sunday (December 8) after developing complications from an intense neck massage at a parlour in Udon Thani. The 20-year-old started her massage session in October 2024 to relieve shoulder pain but ended up developing some serious health issues that took her life. Miho Nakayama. Japanese Singer and Actress, Dies at 54.

Thai Singer Dies After Massage To Improve Shoulder Pain

What comes as a surprising revelation after the unfortunate incident is that Chayada Prao-hom's mother was a masseuse, and she herself had studied Thai massages. As per media reports, Prao-hom first visited the parlour in October, where she received massages involving intense neck-twisting techniques. Just two days after her session, Prao-hom complained of pain in her neck. However, things got even worse after she went for a second session, where the existing pain had more severe effects on her body as well. There was stiffness throughout her body.

Chayada Prao-Hom’s Final Health Update on Social Media

Updating her fans and followers about her health in a social media post, she wrote, "I love massages so much that I didn't suspect anything. I thought this was simply a side effect of getting another massage." By mid-November, Prao-hom was gradually forced to be bedridden as more than 50% of her body became paralyzed. She was admitted to the hospital after her condition deteriorated and later died from complications caused by a blood infection and brain swelling. Saafir Dies at 54; Xzibit Mourns Loss of the ‘Golden State’ Rapper (View Post).

Following Prao-hom's tragic death, the Udon Thani Provincial Public Health Office visited the specific massage parlour where she received treatment. Their interrogation revealed that only two of the parlour's seven masseuses had valid licenses. Reacting to this, the shop owner said that most of the masseuses at their shop were part-time workers and hence had no license. He further said that a professional who possessed one would always avoid opting for neck-twisting techniques due to the risk it carried.

