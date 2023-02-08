Mumbai, February 8: Hardly a day passes without fresh speculation about the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian president, according to reports, has blood cancer; he has thyroid cancer; he has a brain tumor. He has Parkinson’s disease, also early-stage dementia. The latest report on the welfare of the Russian leader says that Putin has been visited by doctors after becoming "weak and tired", fuelling more speculation over his deteriorating health.

The warmonger, reportedly, fell ill after attending an event in Volgograd, a Kremlin insider-run Telegram channel General SVR claimed. The 70-year-old leader is said to have to cancel multiple public appearances forcibly. The Sun reported despite, cancelling many events, Putin has appeared at recent events marking the anniversary of the Siege of Stalingrad. Vladimir Putin Used Body Double Again? Russian President Accused of Sending Doppelganger Amid Reports of Collapsing Health.

The telegram channel claimed that Putin looked unhappy and in a bad shape while attending events that marked the Soviet victory over Nazi German forces in World War 2 this week. The post claimed Kremlin called in doctors as the President was very tired and felt weak. Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Promised Not to Kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Says Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett.

The Kremlin is planning to force unemployed men into fighting on the Ukraine frontline, a viral report claimed. The cruel plan will involve hundreds of thousands of jobless male recruits pressed into signing a war agreement.

It is the latest plan to boost troop numbers for President Vladimir Putin’s ailing war which has thus far killed 132,160 of Russian soldiers.

