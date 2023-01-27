Mumbai, January 27: Earlier, a report had claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using body doubles to hide his deteriorating health. Putin, who allegedly suffers from Parkinson's and cancer, is yet again accused of sending a stand-in for an event in a school in Moscow to celebrate Russian Students Day. Several reports are claiming that it was an actor and not Putin who attended the event.

Now, the warmonger was clicked wearing heeled shoes to bolster his 5 feet-7 inch height during his visit to Moscow State University that took place on Wednesday. Since then, the rumours of the Russian President's attempts to hide from the world have ramped up. There are "obvious differences" in these photos of Putin compared with others, Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President's Condition Deteriorating Quickly, To Step Down Soon, Says Report.

Telegram channel General SVR reported, citing a Kremlin insider. “During a public meeting with students… many noticed some oddities and physiological features of the ‘president," the channel wrote in a post. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Suffering From Headaches Linked to Parkinson’s Disease, Using 'Body-Doubles' to Hide Worsening Condition, Says Report.

According to the Telegram account, it is suspicious that Putin was absolutely not "afraid" to be around a large number of "regular" people, which is not at all typical for the president in the past few years. The Doppelganger's laugh was also different from Putin’s, while some movements appear constrained, the channel added. The body double's hand movement and facial twitches also did not go unnoticed.

