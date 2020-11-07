Moscow, November 7: A recent report by The Sun claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to step down over fears that he has Parkinson's disease. The report claimed Vladimir Putin plans to quit as Russia's President early next year. The report was carried by several media outlets, making Putin a top trend on the internet. Kremlin on Friday broke the silence and dismissed the latest claims about Putin's health.

In its report, The Sun quoted Kremlin watchers as saying that "recent tell-tale footage" showed Putin has possible symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. According to the tabloid, a "Moscow political scientist" named Valery Solovei also suggested that Putin has the symptoms of the aforementioned disorder, adding that the president's daughters along with his rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabayeva were pressuring the Russian head to quit.

The Sun also shared the footage in which Putin was seen constantly moving his leg from here to there and it appeared that he was in pain. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday dismissed the report, according to Sputnik News. Peskov described the report as "false and absolute nonsense", adding that "everything is fine with the president".

Some reports also say that Putin has begun to show signs of weakness in his hands, struggling to hold pens, as well as constantly twitching his leg. Putin is holding the office since 2012.

