Washington, January 19: Joe Biden is all set to become the 46th President of the United States of America. The swearing in ceremony of the former vice-president and republican leader, popularly termed as the 'Inauguration Day' is due on Wednesday, January 20 . However, the celebrations for the Inauguration Week have started off on a musical note on Sunday itself. The Biden Inaugural Committee launched a week long celebrations with 'We the People' concert.

'We the People' concert was held on January 17 as a part of pre-inaugural function. It became the first virtual concert as a part of programme lined up for the swearing in ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the office to President and Vice President respectively. The online event took place on Sunday night at 8 pm (local time).Inauguration Day 2021 Date and Time: Here’s Where and How To Watch Joe Biden’s Swearing-In Ceremony; Guest List, Schedule and All You Need To Know About January 20 Event.

Read the Tweet by Biden Inaugural Committee Here:

We can't wait to bring Americans together for our We The People concert TONIGHT! Donate $50 to receive this exclusive poster and tickets to our pre-inaugural event with @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris at 8pm ET.https://t.co/oy55GIeqrS pic.twitter.com/7LCT9FZKYV — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 17, 2021

The virtual concert had a line-up of various popular performers including solo singers and bands. The event was hosted by actors Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing. AJR, Michael Bivins, Connie Britton, Sophia Bush, Jaime Camil, Fall Out Boy, Ben Harper, Carole King, Kal Penn, James Taylor and Will.I.Am were among the performers at the concert aimed to kick start the most anticipated event of the year.US Inauguration Day: Field of Flags and 56 Pillars of Light Illuminate in National Mall, Washington DC Ahead of The Ceremony, See Beautiful Pics and Video.

The Biden Inauguration Committee took to Twitter and invited whole of the US to become a part of the event. "We can't wait to bring Americans together for our We The People concert TONIGHT!," it posted on the social media platform. The event doubled as a donation programme, as each individual were asked to pay $50 to reserve tickets and posters of pre-inaugural concert.

Several people around the states participated in the event and enjoyed the performances ahead of the Inauguration Day on January 20. Joe Biden undertook a huge journey tormented by the violent attack on the US Capitol by the Pro-Trump supporters, and outgoing President Donald Trump's refusal to concede defeat, from the declaration of the results of the Presidential Elections to affirmation of his victory at the US Congress. Finally tomorrow Biden will be sworn as the 46th President of the USA.

