United States of America is gearing up for one of the most anticipated events, the Inauguration Day. Tomorrow, on January 20, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, will swear-in as the new leaders of United States of America and the preparations for the same are underway. A Field of Flags has illuminated at National Mall in Washington DC, with over 2 lakh small US and territorial flags. These flags honour those who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic and also those who would be unable to attend the Inauguration ceremony due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Pictures of the Field of Flags all illuminated have been shared on social media and going viral. US Capitol Hill Goes Into Temporary Lockdown After Fire Breaks Out Nearby Ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.

A couple of days ago, over thousands of Kolam design tiles were created near the Capitol Hill, around the inauguration venue to kick-off the event preparations. Now, 200,000 flags are on display at the National Mall in Washington DC. Along with 56 pillars of light that represent 50 states and US territories were also lit up for 46 seconds, to mark the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden. Pics of the beautiful display are going viral online.

Check Pics of Field of Flags For Inauguration Day:

Field of Flags

Pillars of Light

US Capitol illuminated in pillars of light. A total of 56 pillars, representing 50 states and U.S. territories, surrounded the US Capitol and the National Mall ahead of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. #DC #FieldOfFlags pic.twitter.com/DHcZ2tvwDf — indianz.com (@indianz) January 19, 2021

Field of Flags At Night

Looks Beautiful!

safe to say #InaugurationDay is going to be .... extraordinary pic.twitter.com/FyP5aFpwGO — alyssa GrudgePac mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) January 19, 2021

Here's a Video of The Installation in Process:

We're installing almost 200,000 state and territory flags that will cover the entire National Mall for #InaugurationDay! Become a symbolic sponsor of these flags and donate to our partner charities. pic.twitter.com/DK78iZX1qO — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 18, 2021

A lot of people are sharing these pictures in anticipation of how great tomorrow's event is going to be. With war-zone-like security due to the recent violence at Capitol Hill, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a quiet affair unlike any previous inauguration. It will be mostly a televised event with not much crowds. Residents have been urged to stay away from the city for the big day.

