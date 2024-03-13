The US CDC recently issued a warning against using tap water for nasal rinsing after an investigation of a spate of cases revealed that the practice led to deadly brain-eating infections. Notably, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning against nasal rinsing using tap water after 10 patients contracted the deadly brain-eating amoeba Acanthamoeba. According to a Daily Mail report, acanthamoeba is a single-celled organism that can spread to the brain and kill its victims. The report also stated that the deadly brain-eating amoeba lurks in lakes, swimming pools and tap water among others. Norovirus Scare in US: Contagious Disease That Causes Vomiting and Diarrhea Spreading in North East, Shows Recent CDC Data.

US CDC Warns Against Nasal Rinsing: Here's Why

JUST IN - CDC issues warning against nasal rinsing using tap water after 10 patients contracted deadly brain-eating amoeba, Daily Mail reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 13, 2024

