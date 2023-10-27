Jerusalem, October 27: The Israel-Hamas war, which began on October 7, has entered the 21st day today, October 27. The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, will see Israel using its secret weapon, "Sponge Bomb", against Hamas in the Gaza trip. While the conflict continues, Israel is preparing to launch a ground invasion on the Hamas-ruled territory, too.

The Israeli defence forces, on Friday, said that its ground forces conducted raids inside Gaza and struck dozens of militant targets over the past 24 hours. While Israel is preparing for a massive ground offensive against Hamas, they are also facing obstacles in the form of an extensive tunnel network of Hamas. The Palestinian militant group reportedly used these tunnel networks to capture hostages. Israel-Hamas Conflict Plunges 96% of Gazans Into Poverty, Says United Nations ESCWA.

The militant group's tunnel network is spread across hundreds of kilometres, some even as deep as 80 metres. Reportedly, Hamas' tunnel network runs beneath the 360-square-kilometer coastal strip and its surrounding borders. To fight this tunnel network of Hamas, Israel is allegedly making "sponge bomb" or "sponge bombs". It is important to understand what "sponge bombs are and how Israel is planning to use them against Hamas.

What Are Sponge Bombs?

In simple terms, "Sponge Bombs" are bombs which make a sudden explosion of foam which expands rapidly before hardening, reports The Telegraph. The report also said that Israel's forces have been testing "sponge bombs" in order to seal off the tunnel entrances used by Hamas. It must be noted that the"sponge bombs" or chemical bombs do not contain explosives.

Israel Used Sponge Bomb in Past?

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will be using these bombs to seal the tunnel gaps and entrances used by Hamas militants. This is not the first time that Israel will be using "sponge bombs". The report states that Israeli soldiers have used the chemical bomb during their exercises in 2021. Notably, the army has also set up a mock tunnel system at the Tze’Elim army base near the border with Gaza to test the "sponge bombs". Israel-Hamas War: Vast Network of Hamas Tunnels Will Make Ground Offensive Long and Difficult, Says Israel.

The "sponge bombs" are housed in a protective plastic container which has a metal barrier that separates two liquids. Once the metal barrier is removed, the two liquids mix before the soldiers throw the bombs at the target. The report also says Israel could use robots and drones to help its soldiers navigate the tunnels.

