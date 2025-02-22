Mumbai, February 22: Indian-American Kash Patel, born to Gujarati parents in New York in 1980, was formally sworn in as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday. His appointment makes him one of the most influential figures in the Trump administration. The ceremony, attended by his family, also saw the presence of his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins. Ever since the internet has been buzzing with curiosity about Wilkins and her relationship with Patel.

Alexis Wilkins, dressed in a graceful all-white formal outfit, stood beside Kash Patel with a proud expression as he took the oath as FBI Director. She later shared a video of the ceremony on her X account, capturing the significant moment. Kash Patel Sworn in as FBI Director at White House, Takes Oath on Bhagavad Gita (Watch Video).

Who Is Alexis Wilkins?

Alexis Wilkins, a country singer, writer, and political commentator, serves as the press secretary for Republican Representative Abraham Hamade and contributes to PragerU. She has been active in conservative circles and recently accompanied Kash Patel at a confirmation gathering. Originally from Arkansas, she spent part of her childhood in England and Switzerland. In her music career, she has performed as an opening act for artists like Sara Evans and Lee Greenwood, known for God Bless the USA. She also hosts the podcast Between the Headlines on Rumble. FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Bollywood-Style Welcome From Aide of Donald Trump, Who Shares Morphed Clip of Him Dancing to ‘Malhari’ Song From Ranveer Singh-Starrer Bajirao Mastani (Watch Video).

Wilkins and Patel first met at a ReAwaken America event in October 2022 and began dating in January 2023. Having been together for over two years, they remain committed to their relationship as Patel takes on his new role as FBI Director.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).