New Delhi, October 7: India has objected to US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome's visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) where he repeatedly referred to the region as "Azad Jammu and Kashmir." During a weekly presser, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Our objections to the visit and meetings in PoK by the US envoy have been conveyed to the US side."

US ambassador to Pakistan Blome during his visit to PoK throughout mentioned PoK as AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir). India has conveyed to the United States its objections over the US diplomat's visit and controversial reference of PoK as Azad Kashmir. Amit Shah Rules Out Talks With Pakistan, Says 'Modi Government Will Wipe Out Terrorism From Jammu and Kashmir'.

This is the second high-profile visit by a US diplomat to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Earlier this year US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar visited PoK. India in a strongly worded statement had then said, "She visited a part of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes it ours."

India in 1994 had passed a resolution saying PoK is part of India and Pakistan must vacate and end its illegal occupation. A few months ago, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said " Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) is a part of Indian territory and will continue to be so." We Conveyed Our Objections to US over Visit to Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir by US Ambassador.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the government has seen reports about third countries participating in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Projects, and any such activity by any party directly infringed on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Baghchi had said India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the "so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan". "Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India," the official statement added.

