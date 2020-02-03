10-yr-old Girl Raped by Man in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at the engagement ceremony of her relative here, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Raju (36), who had set up a food stall at the function on Sunday night, they said.

The accused took the girl to a toilet and raped her, the police said.

Not able to find her, the girl's parents started looking for her and found her in the toilet. They rushed her to J K Lon Hospital and lodged an FIR against an unknown person, they said.

Several persons were questioned in connection of the incident. Raju was found acting suspicious and interrogated, following which he confessed to the crime and was arrested, they added.

The girl is undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

