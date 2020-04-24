11 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; Count Rises to 298

Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) Eleven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Friday, pushing the total in the state to 298, officials said here.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported in Patiala, two in Mansa and one each in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar, as per a medical bulletin. The number of active cases now stands at 211.

Four patients – two from Jalandhar and one each from Sangrur and Hoshiarpur – have recovered from the infection, it said.

Mohali, Jalandhar, Patiala and Pathankot accounted for almost 69 per cent of total coronavirus cases in the state, the bulletin showed.

Mohali and Jalandhar districts topped the COVID-19 tally with 63 cases each.

Other than that, 55 cases were reported in Patiala, followed by 24 in Pathankot, 19 in SBS Nagar, 17 in Ludhiana, 14 in Amritsar, 13 in Mansa, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar, Sangrur, Kapurthala and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Barnala, and one each in Muktsar, Gurdsapur and Ferozepur.

The bulletin stated that one patient was in critical condition and on ventilator support.

Punjab has recorded 17 fatalities due to the virus so far and 70 patients have been discharged from hospitals, it showed.

A total of 10,611 samples have been taken so far for testing, of which reports of 2,003 are still awaited.

Meanwhile, no fresh case was reported in Chandigarh during the day and one patient was discharged from a hospital after being cured.

A 49-year-old Chandigarh resident, who had earlier contracted the infection, was cured and discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, a medical bulletin said.

With this, the total number of cured patients rose to 15 in Chandigarh. The Union territory has reported 27 coronavirus cases so far.

