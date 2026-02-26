Mumbai, February 26: Samsung Electronics has officially introduced the Galaxy Buds4 and Galaxy Buds4 Pro during its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in San Francisco. Reimagined as personalised audio assistants, the new wearables combine precision-engineered hardware with advanced artificial intelligence to offer a more intuitive listening experience. The series features a significant design overhaul based on extensive ergonomic data, ensuring all-day comfort for a wide variety of users.

The launch highlights Samsung's focus on integrating its audio ecosystem with 'agentic' AI capabilities, allowing the earbuds to function as a hands-free bridge to the smartphone. With new control mechanisms and improved sound architecture, the Galaxy Buds4 series is designed to compete in the high-end audio market while maintaining deep integration with the newly announced Galaxy S26 series. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Series Design, Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Buds4 series features a refined ergonomic design developed using more than 100 million global ear-shape data points. This data-driven approach is complemented by a semi-transparent charging case and a recessed pinch control area for better tactility. The Galaxy Buds4 Pro model introduces a bezel-less woofer, which expands the speaker’s vibrating surface area by 20 per cent compared to previous models, delivering deeper bass and ultra-high-resolution 24-bit/96kHz audio.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) has been significantly upgraded through a machine-learning algorithm that tailors the sound profile to each user's unique ear shape. Additionally, the series introduces "Super Clear Call" technology with 16kHz bandwidth support, ensuring voice clarity in noisy environments. The earbuds also support "Head Gestures," enabling users to answer calls with a simple nod, facilitating a truly hands-free experience.

The Galaxy Buds4 Pro serves as the flagship audio device, offering exclusive features like the online-only Pink Gold colour variant and advanced equalizer adjustments that maintain tonal consistency regardless of fit. Both the standard and Pro models integrate seamlessly with the Galaxy ecosystem, allowing users to trigger AI agents such as Gemini and Perplexity via voice commands. A connection pop-up appears instantly upon opening the case, and noise cancellation levels can be adjusted directly from a paired smartphone's Quick Panel.

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Price and Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro Price

The Galaxy Buds4 Pro is priced at INR 22,999.00 in India, down from its MRP of INR 29,999.00, representing a saving of INR 7,000.00. It is available in White, Black, and a special online-exclusive Pink Gold. Monthly EMI options for the Pro model start from INR 3,932.15. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, World’s 1st Mobile Privacy Display; Check Specifications and Features.

The standard Galaxy Buds4 is available for INR 16,999.00, reflecting a discount of INR 6,000.00 from the original MRP of INR 22,999.00. This model comes in White and Black, with EMI plans starting from INR 2,906.33 per month. For Indian consumers, early delivery for both models is scheduled to begin on March 6, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

