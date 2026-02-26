The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage reaches a critical juncture on Thursday, 26 February, with two high-stakes Group 1 encounters on the schedule. Cricket fans can look forward to a blockbuster double-header featuring South Africa against the West Indies in the afternoon, followed by a must-win clash for co-hosts India against a spirited Zimbabwe side in the evening. India vs Zimbabwe Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (February 26)

Match Details Venue Start Time (IST) Start Time (GMT) South Africa vs West Indies Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 15:00 09:30 India vs Zimbabwe MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 19:00 13:30

South Africa vs West Indies in Ahmedabad (Afternoon)

The day's action begins at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where South Africa take on the West Indies. Both teams enter this fixture with significant momentum, having secured dominant victories in their opening Super 8 matches.

The West Indies currently top Group 1 after a crushing 107-run victory over Zimbabwe earlier this week, boasting a formidable Net Run Rate (NRR) of +5.350. South Africa sit closely behind in second place following their comprehensive 76-run win over India. The winner of this afternoon clash will move to four points, taking firm control of the group standings and virtually guaranteeing their progression to the semi-finals. What is India's Net Run-Rate in T20 World Cup 2026 in Comparison To Other Group A Teams?.

India vs Zimbabwe in Chennai (Evening)

In the evening fixture, the focus shifts to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where India face Zimbabwe. For the defending champions, this match presents a highly precarious scenario. Following their heavy defeat to South Africa—where they were bowled out for 111 while chasing 188—India's NRR plummeted to -3.800.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav's side must secure a victory by a substantial margin to repair their run rate and keep their semi-final hopes alive. The Chennai pitch, traditionally known for assisting slow bowlers, will likely dictate both teams' tactical approaches. Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, are also desperate for points after their opening loss to the West Indies, making this a pivotal match for both nations' tournament survival.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 04:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).