12 More COVID-19 Cases in Bihar, State Count Reaches 761

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 12 (ANI): Twelve more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 761 on Tuesday, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health).The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country now stands at 70,756, including 46,008 active cases of the virus.So far, 22,454 patients have either been cured or discharged/migrated while 2,293 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)