13 Arrested for Defying Lockdown: Noida Police

Noida (UP), May 2 (PTI) Thirteen people were arrested and 10 vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said.

So far, 54 coronavirus hotspots -- areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases -- have been completely sealed off in Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi, while restrictions under CrPC Section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Seven FIRs were registered on Saturday for lockdown violations and 13 people arrested. A total of 710 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 174 of them, while another 10 were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The district administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has imposed restrictions under CrPC Section 144 during the countrywide lockdown announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

As of Saturday, 159 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district while 94 of these patients -- 59.11 per cent -- have recovered, according to officials. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)