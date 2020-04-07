15 Tests Conducted by Goa Medical College Hospital, All COVID-19 Negative: Goa Health Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 7 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed that 15 tests were conducted by the Goa Medical College Hospital on Monday and all of them have tested negative for COVID-19.The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Goa is seven.Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the government will conduct an extensive health survey from April 11 to April 13.He said that the survey will map the travel history of people and check whether anyone has symptoms like that of COVID-19."An extensive survey would be conducted from April 11 till April 13. The health survey will map the travel history of people and check whether anyone is having symptoms like that of COVID-19," he said.He said that 7,000 to 8,000 government servants, including teachers and Anganwadi workers, will go house-to-house booth-wise."Our government servants including teachers and Anganwadi workers will visit every house booth-wise. By engaging 7000 to 8000 government servants, the survey would be conducted on three days," Sawant said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)