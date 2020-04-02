16 Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Quarantined in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): As many as 16 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been quarantined at a medical college here while their samples have been sent for COVID-19 test.All these people are from Thailand, Tamil Nadu and Shahjahanpur.Meanwhile, in Moradabad, police have quarantined 8 people from Indonesia and two from Tamil Nadu after they were found at a religious place under Thakurdwara Police Station limits.DSP Vishal Yadav said that these people attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and after that they reached Thakurdwara and attended few events there too.In this regard, an FIR has been registered against 27 people, including the eight people from Indonesia and two from Tamil Nadu.In a similar incident, FIR has been registered against eight foreign nationals after they were found at a Masjid under Babu Purwa Police Station limits, said SP Aparna Gupta.The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi.A total of 2,361 people were brought out from the Markaz in a joint operation by authorities which lasted for over 36 hours, following which the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had carried out a sanitisation of the premises and nearby area. (ANI)

